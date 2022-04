BOARDMAN — Umatilla senior Taylor Durfey won two events and placed second in another on Thursday, April 14, at the Columbia River Invitational at Riverside High School. Durfey won the shot put with a personal best throw of 36-9 1/4, then followed with a win in the javelin (95-10) and a second-place finish in the discus (82-0).

