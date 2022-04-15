ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Arrested On Rape & Sex Trafficking Charges

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash Out, the Atlanta rapper who scored a pair of Billboard and Platinum and Gold hits in the early 2010s, plus shared screen time with Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems" is facing some hefty prison time. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Cash Out and five other individuals...

