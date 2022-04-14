ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor unveils gas giveaway

By Chicago Ridge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after multi-millionaire businessman Willie Wilson attracted nationwide attention by giving away a million dollars of his own money to pay for gasoline at stations across the Chicago area, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program related to transportation expenses. In a statement, the mayor said...

Comments / 22

Barbara Remmer
1d ago

Lightfoot should pay for this out of her own bank account. Taxpayers should not pay for her political stunt

18
Gladiator
1d ago

stop giving Chicago's money away give your own money away like Willie did

12
carlos arroyo
1d ago

using taxpayers money for her votes. needs to be locked up

7
