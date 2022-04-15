ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B & Offset Finally Reveal Name And Share First Pictures Of Their Son In ‘Essence’

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

After welcoming their baby boy back in September, Cardi B and Offset are finally sharing the first pictures of their adorable son (and the baby’s name) with the world!

Meet, Wave Set Cephus, the youngest child of the rap couple whom they welcomed on Sept. 4. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared photos of her adorable baby boy for the first time in an Instagram post where she also announced his name alongside et of adorable emojis.

“ ,” she captioned the photos of baby Wave who rocked an adorable blue fur coat and a blinged out diamond chain, just like his proud parents.

Check it out below.

Cardi’s hubby, Offset also shared photos of Wave with his own IG followers, posting an adorable picture of the 7-month-old as he adorably smiled at someone off-camera.

Check out the adorable photo below.

Too cute!

The couple is also gracing the cover of Essence Magazine’s 52nd anniversary issue, and shared photos of the magazine’s cover on their Instagram pages. In the photo, Cardi and Offset are joined by their family including the youngest members of the crew, Kulture, and Wave. “ Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work ,” Cardi captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

According to the magazine, the upcoming issue will highlight the couple’s profound endurance of love while featuring family portraits of their entire blended family, one that Cardi describes as “lit.” She told the magazine, “when they leave, it is like a big sadness. I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity—and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Read the full interview here .

Cardi B Covering Funeral And Burial Expenses For Victims Of Deadly Bronx Fire

Cardi B And Her Sister Hennessy Carolina Pose For The ‘Gram In Matching Versace

Cardi B Alludes To Joining The Hair And Beauty Space By Trademarking “Bardi Beauty”

