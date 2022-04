We still can’t confirm if Connor Bedard is in fact human or not, but we can tell you that he hasn’t looked like one lately. The 16-year-old became the youngest player in WHL history to score 50 goals in a single season on Sunday night after tallying 50 and 51 against the Moose Jaw Warrior. The North Vancouver native also managed to add three assists, bringing his point total to 100 on the season.

