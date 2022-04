The American Red Cross is providing aid to 25 adults and four children who were displaced by a hotel fire at a Dauphin County hotel Friday night. That fire spat flames through the roof of the Rodeway Inn at 631 Eisenhowever Boulevard and bellowed smoke throughout the building at around 9:40 p.m. Friday night. A cause of the fire hasn’t been released. Officials said Friday night that the investigation was just starting.

