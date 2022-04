Each year, there seem to be teams in the NBA that take a step toward contention. This season, the Memphis Grizzlies rose to the top of the Western Conference. Led by Ja Morant, Memphis improved in all facets turning into a contender. The Grizzlies put many players on the block at the trade deadline but decided to stay where they are. This is a chance for the front office to pull the trigger for another superstar next to Morant.

