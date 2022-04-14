ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Why the fate of the Trail Blazers' rebuild hinges on the Clippers-Pelicans play-in game

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtxH9_0f9qaYwq00

Only one playoff spot remains out West and the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers are getting ready to go to battle for it. The irony? Their postseason fates are about to be decided by a bunch of guys who wore the same uniform a couple of months ago.

CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Robert Covington and Norman Powell were all in Portland back in February, stuck in the mud for a Trail Blazers organization that was mired in NBA mediocracy — a team consistently not good enough to make a push for the playoffs, but not bad enough to make the draft lottery.

Portland made sure it wouldn’t miss out on a top pick this year, shipping McCollum and Nance to New Orleans while Powell and Covington went to the Clippers.

All parties have had success.

The Pelicans, behind McCollum, are a win away from their first playoff appearance since 2018. Both Powell and Covington are combining to make the Clippers a potentially tough first-round matchup if they can get by New Orleans. And the Blazers completed a shameless tank in order to keep their upcoming first-round draft pick

But the bigger success comes in the form of the eighth and final playoff spot. Besides watching former Blazers go toe-to-toe for a postseason spot, there’s surprisingly a lot of rooting interest in this game for the Blazers.

Should the Clippers win, Portland will receive an additional first-round pick (via New Orleans), but if the Pels win, the pick stays with them.

Who could have known just how much power a couple of February trades would ultimately have on the league?

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Inside the NBA' crew react to Boston Celtics blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1

The first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs was one of the most anticipated matchups in recent postseason history, and the electric atmosphere that surrounded Game 1 immediately elevated it to an instant classic won at the buzzer with a spinning layup by All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fates#Play In Game#The Trail Blazers#The New Orleans Pelicans#La Clippers#Trail Blazers
Sportico

Five Broncos Bidders Set to Meet Team Management in Early May

Click here to read the full article. Five prospective buyers, including a group backed by one of the richest people in America, are moving to the next round of bidding for the Denver Broncos, according to someone familiar with the process. Rob Walton, an heir to the Wal-Mart fortune who is worth nearly $70 billion, is among the bidders who have already submitted non-binding offers for the NFL club. A group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris and a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers investor Todd Boehly have also submitted initial offers, said the person, who was granted...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy