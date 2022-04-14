Albert Pujols ambitiously tried to steal third base and MLB fans thought it was hilarious

Play professional baseball as long as Albert Pujols has, and you’ll be known for many things.

There’s carrying the mantel for the legendary Cardinals franchise for the better part of a decade — a fact not lost on any seasoned baseball fan. There’s socking home runs (680 and counting), like each of these iconic dingers.

But for all the All-Star teams and incredible hits for power, one aspect of Pujols’ game — his speed — has never been his strong suit. And that’s probably putting it lightly.

During the Cardinals’ matchup against the Brewers (-145 favorites) on Thursday, Pujols decided to put his 42-year-old wheels to the test.

Unsurprisingly, it did not go well.

Look, Albert. Buddy. You might have the jump, but it’s 90 feet. You’re going to have a run a bit faster, I think.

Still, it seems like Pujols knew his limits before. This pick-off ended a streak of 14 successful steal attempts, dating back to 2015.

Huh, all that time on the base paths seems to have paid off for Pujols. Now, if only he were truly faster.

MLB fans on Twitter loved the ambition and couldn’t stop making light of Pujols’ best impression of Ricky Henderson.

This was how Twitter reacted

