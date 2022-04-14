ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Albert Pujols ambitiously tried to steal third base and MLB fans thought it was hilarious

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
Play professional baseball as long as Albert Pujols has, and you’ll be known for many things.

There’s carrying the mantel for the legendary Cardinals franchise for the better part of a decade — a fact not lost on any seasoned baseball fan. There’s socking home runs (680 and counting), like each of these iconic dingers.

But for all the All-Star teams and incredible hits for power, one aspect of Pujols’ game — his speed — has never been his strong suit. And that’s probably putting it lightly.

During the Cardinals’ matchup against the Brewers (-145 favorites) on Thursday, Pujols decided to put his 42-year-old wheels to the test.

Unsurprisingly, it did not go well.

Look, Albert. Buddy. You might have the jump, but it’s 90 feet. You’re going to have a run a bit faster, I think.

Still, it seems like Pujols knew his limits before. This pick-off ended a streak of 14 successful steal attempts, dating back to 2015.

Huh, all that time on the base paths seems to have paid off for Pujols. Now, if only he were truly faster.

MLB fans on Twitter loved the ambition and couldn’t stop making light of Pujols’ best impression of Ricky Henderson.

This was how Twitter reacted

Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber, Joe Girardi drop truth bombs on Phillies’ brutal offensive struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies are two games into their second series of the season. Despite multiple power-hitting pick-ups in the offseason, there hasn’t been much offense for the Phils at all. Eight games in, Philadelphia sits below .500 at 3-5. While the Phillies still have plenty of baseball left to play, 154 games to be exact, the slow start is cause for concern.
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
FanSided

Brewers announcers accuse St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs

Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bill Schroeder accused the St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs on Friday. The claim has little merit. Paranoia surrounds the game of baseball. Ever since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, other teams have been concerned that other teams are doing the same, and some players have gone on the record in recent seasons to suggest that has been the case.
Yardbarker

Guardians Trade With Padres Looking Like Major Steal

The 2020 shortened baseball season was a blip on the radar for most, especially as the world was navigating challenges outside of the diamond. But, there was a 60-game season, and for the Guardians, it was the last with the likes of players from the 2016 World Series run such as Francisco Lindor, Mike Clevinger, and Carlos Carrasco.
Reuters

Miles Mikolas pitches Cardinals past Brewers

EditorsNote: Corrected spelling of Arenado’s first name in 5th graf. Miles Mikolas took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Freddy Peralta early, pounding out a 10-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Mikolas (1-0) allowed only a single and...
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes 3rd homer in 2 games

It took a few games, but Shohei Ohtani is back to looking like the 2021 AL MVP at the plate (and that’s putting aside his pitching excellence!). Ohtani cranked two dingers (including one on the game’s opening pitch) on Friday against the Texas Rangers, and he’s hit another blast in the eighth inning against the Rangers on Saturday.
