DIGHTON— Monday was a good day to be a Falcon. In baseball, Dighton-Rehoboth improved to 2-1 on the year with a 5-2 South Coast Conference win over Fairhaven. Sam Watts pitched a full seven inning game for the Falcons, giving up five hits, a wlak and two runs, both of which came in the first inning, while striking out six.

DIGHTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO