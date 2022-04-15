ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Arcade Fire will play Coachella 2022 tomorrow

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcade Fire have favored the element of surprise on the release cycle of their sixth studio album, WE. In mid-March, they played a Ukraine benefit concert in their adopted hometown of New Orleans on one night's notice and followed it up the...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Columbia, CA
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Popculture

Billie Eilish Joined by Two Living Legends at Coachella

On day two of Coachella Saturday night, Billie Eilish brought out a couple of special guests during her headlining performance. Towards the end of her set, she brought out Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn for a duet of "Getting Older," a song he covered recently. "This is the craziest...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Travis Scott performs impromptu set at Coachella after party

Travis Scott didn’t make an official appearance at Coachella 2022 this weekend, but he did perform at a nearby after party. According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the Bootsy Bellows shindig in La Quinta around 3 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth for an impromptu set. Performing...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Arcade Fire#Ncaa March Madness#Coachella 2022#Swedish
Pitchfork

Watch Baby Keem Perform “Lost Souls” With Brent Faiyaz at Coachella 2022

Baby Keem performed at Coachella for the first time ever this weekend. During his Friday night set, the rapper performed live renditions of songs from his 2021 album The Melodic Blue, broke out his Kanye West collaboration “Praise God” from Donda, and invited Brent Faiyaz onstage to do “Lost Souls” together. Watch highlights from Keem’s set below and follow along with all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Billie Eilish Bring Out Damon Albarn for ‘Getting Older,’ Gorillaz’s ‘Feel Good Inc’ at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought out surprise guest Damon Albarn during her Coachella headlining set Saturday, with the two singers first duetting on “Getting Older” before performing Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” Along with the Blur frontman, De La Soul rapper Posdnous also appeared on stage to deliver his verses from the 2005 Demon Days hit. “This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced,” Eilish told the crowd. “[Damon] changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.” Albarn — making his first high-profile appearance since his...
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
hypebeast.com

Will Butler Has Left Arcade Fire

Will Butler has announced his departure from indie rock band Arcade Fire. One of the band’s earliest members, Butler joined the group in 2003, playing with them for 18 years. He’s also the brother of Arcade Fire founder and frontman, Win Butler. Butler shared the news in a...
MUSIC
Gothamist.com

Videos: Arcade Fire play intimate shows at Bowery Ballroom

Arcade Fire has been surprising New Yorkers with intimate, last-minute shows all weekend — the benefit concerts, all held at Bowery Ballroom on Delancey Street, will go to support Ukraine. So far the shows have been pay-what-you-can, and doors have opened around 8 p.m. The first show was announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire: “Time For New Things”

Will Butler, Arcade Fire’s longtime multi-instrumentalist and younger brother of singer Win Butler, revealed that he’s leaving the band. “I left at the end of last year after the new record was complete,” tweeted Butler. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy