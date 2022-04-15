COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Families to get $3,314 in days & your birthday decides when you get check

MILLIONS of Social Security claimants will start getting their monthly payments today.

Social Security benefits are calculated each year based on a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

This year, the COLA has risen by 5.9 percent, bringing the average Social Security benefit to $1,657 – $3,314 for two adults.

More than 65million seniors rely on Social Security benefits each month.

The exact dates you get your payments depend on when your birthday lands.

For example, if your birth date is between the first and the 10th, the payment will be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

Read our COLA 2022 increase live blog for the latest news and updates...

Repaying overpayments

When it comes to repaying overpayments, the SSA will withhold the full amount of your benefit each month, unless you ask for a lesser withholding amount.

That request has to be approved by the SSA.

This full withholding would start 30 days after you’ve been notified of an overpayment.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the SSA will generally withhold 10 percent of the maximum federal benefit rate each month.

If this isn’t something you can afford, you can request that the SSA takes less. Or, you can ask to pay back the overpayment at a rate greater than 10 percent.

Can you be overpaid?

There is a chance your Social Security benefits payment could be more than what you’re actually due.

This only happened 0.2 percent of the time in the 2019 fiscal year, AARP reported.

In this case, the Social Security Administration will typically notify you of the overpayment and you’ll have to repay it.

Your benefits can be withheld until the debt is settled.

Why you should retire at 70, continued

If you delay benefits for an additional 12 months, you’ll receive 108 percent of the monthly benefit and if you wait until 70, you’ll receive 132 percent.

If you fully take advantage of everything from your work and earnings history to delaying your claim — it’s possible you can earn the maximum Social Security benefit.

In 2022, the maximum benefit will be boosted to $4,194 a month.

Why should you retire at 70?

Waiting to retire at 70 before claiming Social Security benefits gives you more for not retiring at 62.

If you claim at 62, you could see your benefits reduced as much as 30 percent, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you wait until your full retirement age, you’ll get 100 percent of your monthly benefit.

What happens when you’re underpaid?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) defines an underpayment as:

an accrued benefit amount was not paid

a check(s) representing correct payment to a deceased beneficiary was not negotiated, or

an issued payment was returned or not received

This also includes monthly benefits and partial payments of monthly benefits that have not been paid.

How payment reductions work

The monthly Federal Supplemental Security Income amount is reduced by subtracting monthly countable income, according to the Social Security Administration’s website.

“In the case of an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, the amount payable is further divided equally between the two spouses. Some states supplement SSI benefits,” the site noted.

SSI back pay, continued

In general, it takes three to five months to get approval, according to the SSA, meaning most applicants can get back pay.

Back payments are different than retroactive payments.

Retroactive payments cover the months before your application date and are not offered for SSI.

What is SSI back pay?

Getting approval for SSI can take months.

In some cases, you may qualify for payments for the period of time between your application date and the date you were approved.

If your initial application was denied, and you appealed and were approved, you may have even more incentive to apply for back pay, according to the website of Berger and Green, attorneys at law.

Issues with COLA raise, continued

The funds are running out because the Social Security Administration doesn’t collect enough taxes to cover what it pays out to claimants.

If trust funds are depleted without reform, the funding is expected to only be enough to pay 76 percent of what the benefits are now.

If this were to happen in 2022, then the average pensioner could find their checks reduced to about $1,259 per month.

And that would make things even tougher for seniors who keep losing their purchasing dollars.

Issues with COLA raise

The trust that funds Social Security benefits could run out of cash a year earlier due to the COLA increase.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has projected that this could happen in 2032 following the hike, reports Fox Business.

It comes after officials recently estimated that funding will run out in 2033 — a year earlier than previously predicted.

Next round of SSI checks coming

Some Americans have started to receive the next round of $841 Social Security checks.

Millions of recipients are set to receive two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks totaling $1,682 in April.

SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments to arrive on both Friday, April 1, and Friday, April 29.

Claimants’ frustrations, continued

Some Americans took to Twitter to say that they are struggling to cover costs despite the COLA increase.

One person said: “Ya, I got a whole $30 raise that will help with the cost of everything rising lol.”

Another said: “My Social Security only went up $52 that doesn’t even help me pay for my gas bill.”

Why are some claimants frustrated?

The 5.9percent increase is not all that it was made out to be.

The increase in Social Security benefits is meant for retirees to continue to have some purchasing power in 2022.

The new year has come along with an increase in inflation, pushing up the cost of things like healthcare, food, and living expenses.

Has the SS retirement age increased?

While you can begin collecting Social Security benefits as early as age 62, your monthly payments will be decreased.

For people born in 1937 or before, the full retirement age used to be 65. The complete retirement age for those born between 1943 and 1954 is 66.

The full retirement age increases by two months each year, rising to 66 and 10 months for those born in 1959 from 66 and eight months for those born in 1958.

Those born in 1960 who turn 62 in 2022 will reach full retirement age at the age of 67. For those born in 1960 or after, the full retirement age will remain 67.

How scammers work, continued

Scammers may try to threaten you with arrest if you do not pay a supposed fee or fine.

Scammers have also sent pictures of fabricated government badges, use false identification numbers, and mail using fake Social Security Administration letterhead.

“The Social Security Administration will never tell someone to wire money, buy gift cards or pay with cryptocurrency,” said Gail Ennis, inspector general at the Social Security Administration.

“If anyone does ask you that, you know it’s a scam.”

How scammers work

The acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration Kilolo Kijakazi said scammers use fear in order to get people to act without thinking, during a press call in March.

Fraudsters use a number of tricks to try to gain important personal information such as your Social Security number or bank account details.

How many scams are reported?

There were more than 568,000 reports of Social Security

scam attempts last year, which amounted to over $63.6million in losses to the victims, according to the agency.

It has already received more than 31,000 Social Security-related scam complaints this year.

Many more incidents possibly go unreported due to shame or embarrassment, government officials say.

Reporting Social Security scams

If you suspect an email you got from the Social Security Administration may be fraudulent, you’re urged to avoid responding or clicking on any links in the message.

The SSA said you should report the email by forwarding it to the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) at phishing-report@us-cert.gov.

Avoiding Social Security scams

The Social Security Administration said Americans can avoid fraudulent calls and internet “phishing” schemes by not revealing personal information, clicking malicious links, or opening suspicious attachments.

The agency said most emails from Social Security will come from a “.gov” email address.

If an email address does not end in “.gov”, use caution before opening attachments or clicking on pictures or links.

You can learn more about how to protect your personal information and online account on the administration’s security webpage.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must meet certain conditions and requirements. A household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Households must also meet the resource limit.

Resources are things you own, such as cash or money in a bank account.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed, without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

SNAP benefits, continued

This increase, though, can have an effect on people who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program helps low-income people and households need to meet certain income requirements to receive assistance.

Americans on Social Security, who also receive SNAP benefits, may be at risk of losing the SNAP benefit if their income level exceeds the requirement.

Social Security COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) increased its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9 percent.

The increased Social Security payment will be reflected in the January 2022 check.

The extra money will be welcomed by Social Security beneficiaries as the latest report from the Commerce Department found consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year through November 2021.

Possible bigger COLA for 2023

CNBC reports that as inflation gets higher, so does the possibility for an even bigger Cost of Living Adjustment next year.

This year, the COLA has risen by 5.9 percent, bringing the average Social Security benefit to $1,657.

However, the buying power of the benefits has diminished with prices rising.

Calls for more money, continued

Retired workers will now see, on average, their monthly check increase from $1,565 to $1,657 a month.

Meanwhile, a typical couple’s benefits will increase by $154 — from $2,599 to $2,753 per month.

Some are wondering if there will be a $200 increase to the payment, according to Marca. There are no plans in place, yet, to make this a reality.

If this were to happen, a recipient’s benefit last year would’ve needed to be $3,389. This exceeded the maximum benefit of $3,895.

Social Security recipients calling for $200 extra

Some Social Security recipients are calling for an extra $200 amid fears that the COLA increase will not cover price rises.

Payments this year are 5.9 percent higher than in 2021 following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years.

The increase came into effect on January 1 as inflation continues to reach record highs across the country amid the supply chain crisis.