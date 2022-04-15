Prep Softball Roundup: Brehm drives in six as Lady Warriors dispatch of Liberty; Maynard fans 13 in Shady win over James Monroe

Wyoming East's Savannah Brehm swings during a game against PikeView on April 12. (Greg Barnett/Lootpress)

Wyoming East 19, Liberty 0 (4 innings)

Glen Daniel – Wyoming East took advantage of eight Liberty errors to beat the Raiders 19-0 in four innings Thursday evening in Glen Daniel.

The errors were a boost but East’s bats didn’t need the help with eight different players collecting hits, led by Savannah Brehm who collected two, hitting her fifth home run of the season and driving in six runs.

Olivia Hylton, Paige Laxton, Makayala King and Maddie Clark all registered multi-RBI games as well.

East improves to 11-8 and will play Tazewell, Va. in a doubleheader on Monday.

Pitching and catching – WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; L: Hill and Hartshorn. WP: Hylton, LP: Hill

Hitting – WE: Olivia Hylton 3-5 (2B, 3 RBI), Paige Laxton 2-5 (2B, 2 RBI), Savannah Brehm 2-4 (2B, HR, 6 RBI), Alivia Monroe 1-2, Lexi Wikel 1-2 (RBI), Cadence Clay 1-2 (RBI), Maddie Clark 1-3 (2 RBI), Makayla King 1-1 (2 RBI); L: Lucas 1-2

Shady Spring 8, James Monroe 0 (5 innings)

Shady Spring – Paige Maynard fired a one-hit shutout Thursday as Shady Spring improves to 9-2 with an 8-0 win over James Monroe in Shady Spring.

Following a 34 strikeout performance on Tuesday, Maynard was sharp again, striking out 13 of the 16 batters she faced.

Bryleigh Thomas collected James Monroe’s only hit while Hadley Wood and Kaylee Waddell were sharp for Shady, registering two and three hits respectively with Wood driving in two runs.

Shady will travel to Richwood on Friday while James Monroe (8-4) will play at Midland Trail on Saturday.