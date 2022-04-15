ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Biden focuses on supply chains and the economy to ease effects of record inflation

By NBC Newschannel
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is focusing on supply chains and the economy on a trip to Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday. The President promoted his administration's efforts to strengthen manufacturing and target global competition, to ease the effects of record inflation on working families. President Biden was on the road in...

