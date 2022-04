More than $100,000 have been raised for a 13-year-old girl who was stabbed by her father in Middleton. “As many of you know, she was a victim of a violent attack. Andrea has sustained many physical and emotional injuries and has a long road of recovery ahead,” the GoFundMe stated. “Unfortunately, it is unclear if Andrea will have full mobility in her legs, hands, and back due to this devastating event.”

MIDDLETON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO