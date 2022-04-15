Police: Trio charged in straw purchases of same gun later reported stolen

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON TWP. — A grandfather, grandson and a woman face charges related to two alleged straw purchases of a handgun that was later reported stolen.

All three people were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday by District Justice Brian Tupper and released on unsecured bail.

Jerry Paxton Jr., 29, of Shavertown, who reported the 9 mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun stolen on March 4, had the highest bail of $100,000. He was charged with criminal solicitation, a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Bail was set at $50,000 each for Paxton’s 76-year-old grandfather, also named Jerry, and Brenda Ruff, 49, of Wilkes-Barre. They were charged with sale of a firearm to an ineligible person, making false written statements to a licensed firearm dealer and conspiracy.

According to criminal complaints filed against the trio:

The younger Paxton told police the gun was stolen from a vehicle he parked outside a residence on Cliffside Avenue where he drove two other men. The gun was registered to the elder Paxton.

The younger Paxton said he was not permitted to have a firearm because of an involuntary mental health commitment in 2011. He contacted Ruff and drove her to Bear’s Gun Room in Wyoming in August 2021. He said, based on previous conversations, Ruff was aware he could not legally possess a firearm. He gave her $850 and accompanied her into the store, where he picked out the handgun. Ruff completed the forms to purchase it and left with it after she was approved.

The gun cost $755 and the younger Paxton told Ruff she could keep the remaining $95. But approximately a week after the purchase, Ruff contacted the younger Paxton and told him a Protection from Abuse order had been issued against her. She told him she was afraid of getting in trouble because she did not have the firearm registered to her and wanted it transferred from her name.

The younger Paxton contacted his grandfather, who agreed to transfer the gun into his name. So on Aug. 31, 2021 the Paxtons and Ruff went to Bear’s Gun Room and completed the transfer.

The older Paxton told police he paid Ruff $450 for the gun and gave it to his grandson, all the while knowing the younger Paxton has a substance abuse issue and was not legally permitted to possess a firearm because of the prior involuntary commitment.