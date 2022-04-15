ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Police: Trio charged in straw purchases of same gun later reported stolen

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLx9j_0f9qQyPg00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KINGSTON TWP. — A grandfather, grandson and a woman face charges related to two alleged straw purchases of a handgun that was later reported stolen.

All three people were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday by District Justice Brian Tupper and released on unsecured bail.

Jerry Paxton Jr., 29, of Shavertown, who reported the 9 mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun stolen on March 4, had the highest bail of $100,000. He was charged with criminal solicitation, a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Bail was set at $50,000 each for Paxton’s 76-year-old grandfather, also named Jerry, and Brenda Ruff, 49, of Wilkes-Barre. They were charged with sale of a firearm to an ineligible person, making false written statements to a licensed firearm dealer and conspiracy.

According to criminal complaints filed against the trio:

The younger Paxton told police the gun was stolen from a vehicle he parked outside a residence on Cliffside Avenue where he drove two other men. The gun was registered to the elder Paxton.

The younger Paxton said he was not permitted to have a firearm because of an involuntary mental health commitment in 2011. He contacted Ruff and drove her to Bear’s Gun Room in Wyoming in August 2021. He said, based on previous conversations, Ruff was aware he could not legally possess a firearm. He gave her $850 and accompanied her into the store, where he picked out the handgun. Ruff completed the forms to purchase it and left with it after she was approved.

The gun cost $755 and the younger Paxton told Ruff she could keep the remaining $95. But approximately a week after the purchase, Ruff contacted the younger Paxton and told him a Protection from Abuse order had been issued against her. She told him she was afraid of getting in trouble because she did not have the firearm registered to her and wanted it transferred from her name.

The younger Paxton contacted his grandfather, who agreed to transfer the gun into his name. So on Aug. 31, 2021 the Paxtons and Ruff went to Bear’s Gun Room and completed the transfer.

The older Paxton told police he paid Ruff $450 for the gun and gave it to his grandson, all the while knowing the younger Paxton has a substance abuse issue and was not legally permitted to possess a firearm because of the prior involuntary commitment.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police: Man charged for impersonating a bounty hunter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a man with impersonating a public servant after two incidents where they say he was found impersonating a bounty hunter. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 3, just after 8:30 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of a man in the 6000 block of Franklin Hill Road in […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man charged after trying to sell stolen action figures

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man faces charges following an investigation that began when five storage units were broken into – one of which contained collectibles. On March 18, police were told that several storage units at Riverside Self Storage had been broken into overnight. One of those storage units contained numerous action […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shavertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Kingston, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

ATV mechanic arrested for theft, police say

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man who traded and sold multiple ATVs or quads that didn’t belong to him. According to the West Pittston Borough Police Department, on Friday they received word from Scranton PD and Dunmore PD regarding a theft of a quad. Upon further investigation, officers say […]
PITTSTON, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Straw#Mental Health#District Justice#Smith Wesson#Bear S Gun Room
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy