Boys Varsity Baseball beats Mason 7 – 4

Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO