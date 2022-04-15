Boys Varsity Baseball beats Mason 7 – 4

Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.
There were plenty of familiar faces kick-starting the festivities over the weekend in the season-opening week of the USFL. One of those faces was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter. As the leading signal caller for the New Orleans Breakers, Sloter stepped under center on Sunday and helped lead the...
LINCOLN — Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley combined to pitch three gems, and Oxford won two of three games en route to winning Lincoln High School’s tournament Saturday. Oxford beat Lincoln 5-1, lost to Munford 1-0 then beat Lincoln again, 7-1. Mooney and Crossley combined to give up...
Hico – The ocean cannot be seen from Fayette County. That didn’t stop the Tide from rolling in to Midland Trail High School all the way from Boone County Saturday afternoon. The ladies from Sherman came to Hico with bats in hand and put on a full-scale hitting...
Comments / 0