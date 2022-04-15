Out and about: Rosalind Redfern benefactor award winner

(L to R) - David Rogers, Dr. Glenn Rogers and Michele Rogers (Julie Donnelly)

The humbleness of longtime Midlander Dr. Glenn Rogers was on display as he graciously accepted the Rosalind Redfern Library Benefactor Award.

Family and friends of the retired orthodontist gathered at the cocktail celebration that took place inside the Centennial Library, which had been beautifully transformed into an elegant setting highlighted by black drapes and backlighting. Emily Goodfellow, a past recipient herself, introduced Rogers. After listing off all his statewide boards and accomplishments, she then turned to his local involvement, acknowledging all his time and energy he gives to Midland presently and through his past boards, including his current time on the Midland Memorial Hospital Foundation board of governors and the FMH Foundation, adding that was instrumental in starting the Carnegie Circle for the Midland Country Public Library Foundation.

She said Midland should be proud that “he is ours.” Upon accepting the award, Rogers said he loves Midland, its people and thanked those in attendance for all their support and friendship over the years.