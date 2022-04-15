ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Biz Buzz: Cash in on Tax Day freebies around town

By Jacy Lewis
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago
Firehouse Subs. Tim Fischer\Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer)

Monday is Tax Day, and what better way to celebrate filing those taxes than to get free or discounted stuff.

--Firehouse Subs is offering guests a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink on Monday. The coupon is only valid on Monday and in-restaurant. Not valid online or with delivery orders. The coupon can be downloaded at FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay. Firehouse Subs is located at 2900 W. Loop 250 N, suite 162.

--Potbelly Sandwich Shop will give a free original-sized sandwich on Monday when ordering an original size sandwich and using the promo code “BOBO” online or through the Potbelly app. Potbelly Sandwich Shop is located at 1401 N. Loop 250 W. , space C-1.

--Fazoli’s is giving away free breadsticks on Monday. Use code TAXDAY22 to get six free breadsticks in the promo code section of Fazoli’s app. Located at 4505 W. Loop 250 N.

--Marble Slab Creamery rewards members can get a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream on Monday. Located at 5115 W. Wadley Ave., suite A.

--Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and HydroMassage at all locations from Friday to Monday. Planet Fitness is located at 1000 N. Midkiff Road.

--Office Depot is offering free in-store shredding of 5 pounds of documents with a coupon until April 23. Clip the coupon at https://www.officedepot.com/cm/print-and-copy/shredding?utm_source=printmaterial&utm_medium=flyer&utm_campaign=q4-2020-vanity-shredding then show to a cashier to redeem. Located at 2326 W. Loop 250 N.

