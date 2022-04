Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Welcome to the Metaverse" in the video player above. It premieres on CBS News streaming Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET. The metaverse has recently become a buzzword in the tech world and beyond. It represents a further migration from the real world to a digital reality, and it's also a place where users can own their virtual assets thanks to the blockchain. Blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrency, is a digital ledger that records transactions and securely tracks digital assets.

MARKETS ・ 25 DAYS AGO