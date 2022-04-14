ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

How to watch, listen and stream Michigan State football's spring game

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football will host its annual spring game on Saturday, with fans getting their first chance to see the 2022 Spartans.

This year’s spring game — like last year — is more of an open practice, with the first half including individual and group drills, and the second half being live scrimmages. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT and admission is free for fans.

For those not planning on attending the game, here are the details for watching, listening or streaming the event:

Game time: 2 p.m. EDT

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

