Pittsfield, MA

Hoosac Valley Improves to 3-0

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE, Mass. – Emma Meczywor scored five goals and set up two more Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team to a 13-2 win over Pittsfield. Lauren Davis...

MassLive.com

Westfield Technical Academy baseball bucks Lenox, 8-4

WESTFIELD – The Lenox High School baseball team is known as the Millionaires, but on Monday, it was the Westfield Technical Academy Tigers who were feeling like a million bucks. Westfield Tech won a hotly-contested game, fueled by high tensions that spilled over into the handshake line after the...
WESTFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Sails Past Salem State 4-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University baseball team received a solid pitching performance from freshman Vincent LoGuidice as the Rams defeated Salem State 4-1 Monday afternoon in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Bowditch Field. With the win Framingham State improves to 4-6 in the Conference. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Westerly Sun

Rowing: Stonington girls boat places first at invite

WORCESTER, Mass. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boat finished first in the Tabor-Simsbury Invite on Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday. Public and private rowing programs from New England participated in the event. Those in the Stonington winning boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia...
STONINGTON, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Win Doubleheader Against MCLA Mountain Lions

NORTH ADAMS – The Framingham State University softball team traveled to North Adams Mass. where they picked up a pair of victories this afternoon against MCLA 10-2 and 7-1 in a MASCAC double header. With the wins, Framingham State Rams improve to 5-1 in the Conference and are 12-12...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Westerly Sun

Boys basketball: White headlines postseason honoree list for Bears

STONINGTON — As the youngest of three talented White brothers who has passed through Stonington High athletic programs, Dorian White has always impressed others with his potential. And after showing glimpses of that as an underclassman in a career beset by injuries, sport switches and COVID-19, White blossomed into...
STONINGTON, CT
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, April 18

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Freshman Illiam Santiago’s first varsity hit was a big one as it drove in the winning run in the ninth inning to lift the Bears past the Bulldogs in South Coast Conference action. Jase Samagaio got the win — his second of the season — as he pitched four innings of relief, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Cam Cabral started for Voc-Tech and went five innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Lucas Mello went seven innings for ORR, allowing three hits with four walks while striking out 10. He had a no-hitter through 5 ⅓ innings. Bates took the loss in relief. Noah Borgiorno, Ethan McElroy, Mello, Damon Smead and Bates each had a hit for ORR. The Bears (2-3, 1-1 SCC) visit Dartmouth at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth. The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 SCC) visit Dennis-Yarmouth on Wednesday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Weekend high school scores: Taunton softball scores walk off win over Newton North

TAUNTON— It may've taken an extra inning to secure, but Taunton's winning streak at Jack Tripp Field continues. The Tigers defeated Newton North 5-4 Saturday in a non-league matchup between two of the state's top teams. Tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Kaysie Demoura hit a pop fly to the outfield that dropped, allowing Kyleah Plumb to score to give Taunton (5-1) their 16th straight home win.
TAUNTON, MA

