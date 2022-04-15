ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How BART plans to crack down on parking fees

By Alex Baker
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday, the Bay Area Rapid Transit board awarded a contract to allow the transit system to use license plate readers for parking payment enforcement at BART stations. Under the plan, BART staff in charge of enforcing parking would get mobile units for scanning license plates to see if riders paid or not.

Immediate plans call for two fixed license plate readers to be posted at the MacArthur Station parking structure. That facility has had two readers in place since February, 2020. These new units will replace the old ones.

“License plate readers give us a more efficient way of checking to see if riders paid for parking,” said BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost in a statement to KRON4. “Currently, we rely on time-consuming methods of manual parking enforcement.”

BART plans to being the process of transitioning payment methods to use license plates instead of entering stall numbers or checking for paid permits. The new method will be rolled out in a phased approach.

