National Work Zone Awareness Week: PennDOT Reminds Drivers To Slow Down

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and PennDOT wants drivers to remember to slow down in work zones and move over for flashing lights.

PennDOT officials said there are more work zones going up because it is construction season. On some roads, heavy construction is already underway.

PennDOT said its workers get hurt and equipment gets damaged every year.

“We have crash trucks and you’d be surprised at how many crash trucks get hit,” said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District 11 executive. “There were so many crash trucks hit across the state last year that they had problems finding parts to replace them and getting new ones. It’s great that crash trucks work, but we don’t want anyone getting into accidents.”

If you are caught driving more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in a work zone, you will automatically lose your license for 15 days.

