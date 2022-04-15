Police oversight boards not informed of change in shooting investigations protocol

Law enforcement leaders are touting new guidelines for San Diego police agencies to investigate each other’s police shootings and in-custody deaths as a step toward more independent oversight. But some advocates of police reform worry that the changes will not go far enough to ensure transparency. And, San Diego is one step closer to realizing one of its biggest public transportation goals. The city and SANDAG have agreed on building direct transit connections to the San Diego airport. Plus, a second COVID-19 booster shot increases immunity against COVID infection, severe illness and hospitalization in people over 60. That’s the conclusion of a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Then, a new climate report card released yesterday gave grades to 18 cities in the San Diego region, and the results were mixed. And, there is an educational transformation happening in Logan Heights to bridge the achievement gap for underserved students. San Diego Unified made a multi-million dollar investment in the historically Latino neighborhood near downtown. Finally, The La Jolla Playhouse describes the Without Walls festival as: “An invitation to reimagine what theatre can be through intriguing and playful experiences.” We have a preview of this year’s in person WOW festival.
