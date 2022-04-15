ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madonna sips wine during a night out with her besties and son David Banda

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwf8Y_0f9qLXJS00

Madonna enjoyed a week-day night out with her ‘besties’ which included her 16-year-old son David Banda, and it looked like a fun night. The iconic singer was all smiles with Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler , and it looked like she let looks enjoying wine and a smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mbIl_0f9qLXJS00 Madonna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8cop_0f9qLXJS00 Madonna

Madonna looks incredible in the photos with long straight blond hair, and it looks like the place they were at is pretty relaxed with their smoking rules because Madonna was smoking a stogie inside the bathroom. McCartney and the singer had a classic girls‘ moment in the bathroom with an adorable photoshoot where she kissed her long-time bestie on the cheek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElyXf_0f9qLXJS00 Madonna

RELATED:

10 upcoming biopics we can’t wait to see

Madonna’s recent TikTok has people confused

Lourdes Leon flaunts her armpit hair in Calvin Klein/Palace campaign


Banda and his mom are very close, and she loves to show off his talents on social media. Last week she posted a video of them doing a duet on the piano to Elton Johns’s “Your Song,” in support of Ukraine. “Artists are here to disturb the peace!! —-today we stand up for people who need our support badly,” she wrote in the caption. “We stand up for Ukraine, and we need World Leaders to do the same!!”


Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's Kids Have a Festive Easter Holiday With an Egg-Decorating Dance Party

Click here to read the full article. It was a festive Easter holiday in Madonna’s house as four of her six kids celebrated with her. David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16 and twins Estere and Stelle, 9, took their egg-decorating party to the next level with glitter, music and a little bit of twerking. The entire family, including Madonna, got into the spirit by wearing fuzzy bunny ears, while they decorated their eggs. This wasn’t just a normal dye-the-Easter-eggs kind of party — they had glitter, accessories and paint ready to go. Mercy James added her name to her egg while...
THEATER & DANCE
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Madonna
Person
Liv Tyler
Person
Lourdes Leon
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Cracks Up While Strolling With Mom Katie Holmes In NYC — Photo

Suri Cruise, 15, took another stroll with mom Katie Holmes, 43, in New York City on Sunday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo were seen walking side-by-side in the SoHo neighborhood with big smiles on their faces. Suri, whose dad is Tom Cruise, looked particularly happy to be out and about with her famous mother. The teenager was visibly laughing as she pulled down her orange face mask to enjoy a sip of her coffee. Katie could similarly be seen grinning underneath her black face mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Ukraine#Tiktok#World Leaders
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Bonds With All 3 Sons As She Takes Them To Get Ice Cream On Day Out: Photos

Megan Fox was dressed super casual for an afternoon outing in Malibu with her three children that involved snacking on ice cream. Megan Fox, 35, spend some quality time with her three children on Tuesday, March 29. The Transformers actress took her sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, to pick up ice cream in Malibu. While her kids indulged on the delicious snack, Megan rocked a baggy grey sweatshirt, a pair of ripped blue jeans, a pink hat, and white sneakers. The mom-of-three always looks good no matter how casual her clothes are.
MALIBU, CA
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy