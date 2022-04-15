Kemp declares state of emergency to address supply chain disruption

No, everyone is not able to open carry a gun in Georgia. That is not what the new Georgia gun bill is about. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a license. With this newly passed bill, anyone previously qualified for a concealed carry license in Georgia will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit. During a signing ceremony, Kemp said the new law will allow Georgia citizens to protect themselves without requiring permission from the state government. The state of Georgia has now joined more than 20 states allowing permitless carry.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO