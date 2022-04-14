ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

A new "Jeopardy!" poll asks who should be host. Why are there only two options?

By Joy Saha
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhZXQ_0f9qLGYL00

"Jeopardy!" still hasn't chosen a full-time host following the departure of Alex Trebek, but a new poll makes it seem that it's pretty much a foregone conclusion.

According to a poll conducted by TV Insider, our two possible candidates are Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, which isn't terribly surprising since they're currently sharing co-hosting duties after the Mike Richards debacle.

According to the findings, Jennings is the popular pick amongst viewers. Out of a total of 29,683 votes, Jennings led with a majority of 70% with 20,885 votes while Bialik earned just 30% with 8,798 votes.

While Sony has made no decision at this time, speculation — and hope — quickly arose after fans noted that Jennings recently ditched his gig on the trivia game show "The Chase." Perhaps the sudden move was an effort to clear out his schedule for a bigger gig on "Jeopardy!"? Only time will tell.

Although the recent findings are exciting, we can't help but wonder why only two candidates made it to this poll, especially since it's not official. Any names could have been added. Yes, these are the two most likely candidates, but we'll admit we're still bitter from being yanked around with the promise of someone fresh and new behind the podium.

Naturally "Star Trek" alum and "Reading Rainbow" icon LeVar Burton became a fan-favorite to possibly take up Trebek's mantle when the roster of guest hosts started rotating in last season. Sure, his "Jeopardy!" debut wasn't stellar, but as Salon's Melanie McFarland wrote, it only served "to emphasize Burton's humanity" and showed "how badly Burton wants this job."

Burton is in a better place now and has officially moved on.

And while we're happy for him, it still does feel like settling. Must the choices be so limiting?

Jennings, who became the show's highest-earning contestant of all time, clearly has the smarts worthy of being Trebek's successor. But what he lacks is integrity. Shortly after he acquired his co-hosting gig, Jennings' old tweets mocking the disabled resurfaced online. Jennings later issued an apology, stating, "Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn't my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn't matter: I screwed up, and I'm truly sorry."

But shortly afterwards, Jennings was once again at the center of controversy after he defended his pal and fellow podcast host John Roderick, aka "Bean Dad." Roderick was slammed online for his questionable parenting methods and further condemned for his previous racist, antisemitic and ableist tweets. Has Jennings learned his lesson though?

Yes, it's difficult to meet the very high standards that Trebek established, but after having some very qualified names bandied about, Jennings feels like a consolation prize. He's fine. But a "Jeopardy!" host shouldn't just feel fine. They should inspire.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Bialik, on the other hand, has never been the first choice with "Jeopardy!" fans. Despite that, she's continuously voiced her desire to host the show full-time. "The Big Bang Theory" star has been an avid watcher of "Jeopardy!" since childhood and on top of that, she also received support from Trebek's family to continue his legacy.

"I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them," she said during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I want to only honor. You can't match him, so there's no need to try, but do it continuously, and have their blessing and feel what they are doing is supporting that legacy."

But Bialik's own history is troubling. This is a show that showcases knowledge, learning and facts. For a woman with a PhD in neuroscience, however, Bialik has had a very disturbing track record of holding anti-science views. Plus, she's decidedly not even a fan-favorite and seems more of a fan of the show than a host.

Are these seriously our best candidates to embody a game show that encourages a curious and worldly mind? Has the show just given up the search altogether? These are questions we wish "Jeopardy!" never prompted.

Comments / 3

Related
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Makes Big Change Going Into 40th Season

Wheel of Fortune finally has a permanent replacement for former executive producer Mike Richards. Bellamie Blackstone was hired as the new executive producer of the game show, which will start its 40th season later this year. Richards stepped down as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in late August 2021 after sexist and insensitive comments he made on a podcast resurfaced.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Michael Strahan Makes Exciting Career Announcement

ABC is developing another medical drama to join Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor, but this one has a sports twist. In The Front Line, a professional athlete decides to join the medical profession. Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, who also made a successful jump from the gridiron to another field, is an executive producer on the project.
NFL
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy