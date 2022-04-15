ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSM Health finishing community baby shower

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health is finishing off its community baby shower.

Last month, the health system’s action teams across Madison collected necessities for the newest members of the community: babies.

In total, they collected roughly 2,000 diapers, 78 newborn outfits and 21 blankets. They also collected other items, including wipes, shampoo, soap, toys and bottles.

The items were picked up on Thursday and will be donated to Project Baby, Blackhawk Church and the Pregnancy Helpline.

