Court documents: Portland man refused help for mental health issues before stabbing father

By WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) – Court documents say a Portland man accused of killing his father had been suffering from mental health issues for years. The documents show others had seen him acting erratically around the time of the attack. The brutal stabbing shocked neighbors in the West End. Those...

