Public Safety

Dog owners plead for help finding 2 puppies stolen at gunpoint

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — DC Police are still looking for four men suspected of stealing two dogs at gunpoint, robbing a man of his shoes, and shooting two other guys, in a string of attacks Wednesday afternoon. Pablo, a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd mix rescue dog, was taken on the busy...

www.wtsp.com

The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCCI.com

Former Iowa puppy mill owner pleads guilty, will spend time in jail

CORYDON, Iowa — The owner of a southern Iowa puppy mill who amassed more than120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act in six months has reached a plea agreement for his criminal charges. Daniel Gingerich faced two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor....
IOWA STATE
