CMPD searches for 3 connected to armed robbery at arcade
CHARLOTTE — Three robbers are on the loose after holding up an arcade early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Two armed men went into the Ploutos Arcade on Old Sugar Creek Road at about 6 a.m., took property and left in a vehicle.
The third person was a lookout, police said.
Call 911 if you have information.
