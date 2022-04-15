ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD searches for 3 connected to armed robbery at arcade

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Three robbers are on the loose after holding up an arcade early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Two armed men went into the Ploutos Arcade on Old Sugar Creek Road at about 6 a.m., took property and left in a vehicle.

The third person was a lookout, police said.

Call 911 if you have information.

