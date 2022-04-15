How to stay safe during tick season

When packing for a spring break trip, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. When packing for a spring break trip in the coming weeks, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. “It’s probably...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding people in Florida about nesting season for sea turtles. Each spring and summer, thousands of turtles, shorebirds and seabirds nest on Florida’s beaches. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. FWC is reminding beach visitors...
Comments / 0