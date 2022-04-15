ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stay safe during tick season

 4 days ago

Tick season runs from April through October. Here are tips on how to avoid catching Lyme disease from a tick. Marysol Castro give...

The Oakland Press

Spring break tips to stay healthy, safe

When packing for a spring break trip, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. When packing for a spring break trip in the coming weeks, it might be a good idea to throw a rapid COVID-19 test in your bag. “It’s probably...
PUBLIC HEALTH

