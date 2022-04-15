ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prominent Democratic Party activist gets 30 years in 'party and play' drug deaths

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVzvC_0f9qIk1400

LOS ANGELES, April 14 (Reuters) - A wealthy former Democratic Party activist convicted of giving fatal doses of methamphetamine to two men he invited to his suburban Los Angeles home for sex was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years in federal prison.

Ed Buck, 67, was found guilty on nine criminal counts in a in a U.S. District Court trial last July stemming from his role in soliciting men for sex games in which prosecutors said he gave out drugs or injected them into his partners.

Two of the men suffered fatal overdoses at Buck's apartment in West Hollywood: Gemmel Moore, 26, on July 27, 2017 and 55-year-old Timothy Dean in January 2019.

Buck, a prominent local and national figure in Democratic politics who contributed to the campaigns of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to 360 months in prison, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.

A restitution hearing in the case was scheduled for May 16, the statement said.

Prosecutors said at trial that the wealthy political donor targeted homeless, drug-dependent or otherwise vulnerable men, most of them Black, for his "party and play" sessions. Buck did not testify in his own defense at trial.

Jurors found him guilty of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Ed Buck
Person
Steve Gorman
Washington Examiner

Trump sends hostile Easter message to New York attorney general

Former President Donald Trump delivered an aggressive Easter Sunday message to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is engaged in a civil investigation into possible fraud committed by the Trump Organization. In his missive, sent via an email blast from Trump's Save America PAC, Trump seized on James suspending...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Politics#Party And Play#U S Justice Department#Democratic Party#District Court
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
US News and World Report

Swecker Reelected Chairwoman of Virginia Democratic Party

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democratic Party activists reelected longtime party leader Susan Swecker as state chairwoman on Saturday, keeping her even as the recent election cycle saw Democrats lose the governor’s mansion and control of the House of Delegates. Swecker received 80% of the roughly 270 votes...
VIRGINIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
Reuters

Mexican president calls defeat of key power bill "treason"

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said a vote on Sunday night by opposition lawmakers that defeated his planned constitutional overhaul of the electricity market was an act of “treason.”. “I believe that yesterday was an act of treason against Mexico...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. SEC charges ex-Brazilian executive over planted Berkshire Hathaway story

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former senior executive at IRB Brasil Resseguros SA (IRBR3.SA) with planting a false story that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) had made a significant investment in the Brazilian reinsurer. Fernando Passos, who had...
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy