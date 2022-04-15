‘First Year Free:’ Angelina College administration discusses federal and state funded program

Geary County has been chosen to receive funding from Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The awarded funding total is $12,004, to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO