‘First Year Free:’ Angelina College administration discusses federal and state funded program

 4 days ago

The 74

How States Can Use Federal Relief Funds to Boost College Graduation

The American Rescue Plan Act offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve state economies and propel them toward prosperity for years to come. Many states are currently deciding how to allocate the $350 billion in pandemic relief aid to state and local governments that Congress enacted last year. Those funds must be obligated by 2024 and […]
COLLEGES
Nevada Appeal

State funds CDL program at Western Nevada College

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has approved a $400,000 grant to fund the commercial driver’s license training program at Western Nevada College. Stacey Bostwick, GOED’s director of workforce development, said Nevada is 4,509 jobs below the national average in commercial licensed drivers. “This program in Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS LA

Free College Savings Program Expanded To All Of LAUSD’s First-Grade Students

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of first-graders in Los Angeles are getting a $50 head start on their futures. The Opportunity LA program, a partnership between the Los Angeles Unified School District and the city and county of Los Angeles, launched last year to start first-graders off with $50 in a free college savings account. The program is being expanded to include all of LAUSD’s first-graders — more than 44,000 students. “A child with a college savings account with even one dollar in it is three times more likely to go to college,” Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez said. “And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KX News

Changes to federal school free meal program

Federal meal programs in many school districts are ending, including for Bismarck Public Schools. But now, they’re working to make sure the funding doesn’t end so students don’t have to worry about going hungry. “Free and reduced percentages is around like 25% as a district and I think currently as a district we’re sitting around […]
BISMARCK, ND
JC Post

Geary County is being awarded federal funds under a national program

Geary County has been chosen to receive funding from Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The awarded funding total is $12,004, to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Bay News 9

New program offers free college for high school seniors in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Every graduating senior in Osceola County this year can go to college for free. The program is called Osceola Prosper. All graduating seniors can go to Valencia College or Osceola Technical College to get an associate's degree or technical education at no cost. Osceola County is using $12.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund it.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
