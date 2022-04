NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are in the playoffs!. After a heart stopping victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the finale of the play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans have done what many thought was unthinkable after an abysmal 3-14 start, and have qualified for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Their reward? A matchup with the NBA's best team record-wise, the Phoenix Suns.

