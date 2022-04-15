ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

City attorney believes Elizabethton crosses are constitutional

By Slater Teague
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s city attorney has weighed in on the three crosses located on city property that a Wisconsin-based organization wants the city to remove.

In a statement Thursday, City Attorney Roger Day said he believes the crosses do not violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which is often referred to as “separation of church and state.”

Organization calls for removal of Elizabethton crosses

Day’s statement came after the Freedom from Religion Foundation called on the city to remove the three crosses on Lynn Mountain that have overlooked the city for decades. The organization said they should be removed because they are located on city property in violation of the Establishment Clause.

Day said he agrees with a 2019 Supreme Court ruling that the display of a religious symbol on government property does not violate the Establishment Clause if it has taken on a secular meaning.

“I agree with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in American Legion which held that ‘long standing monuments, symbols, and practices’ with ‘religious associations’ have a ‘presumption of constitutionality,'” he wrote.

Legal organization offers pro bono defense if Elizabethton crosses dispute enters courtroom

Day continued: “As such, it is my opinion as City Attorney of the City of Elizabethton that the three (3) crosses can remain on Lynn Mountain on City owned property as they are a long standing momument in the City of Elizabethton, they have a presumption of constitutionality and they do not violate the Seperate of Church and State.”

Day’s statement marked the first from the city since the issue was raised.

Southern Red
3d ago

Great decision City Attorney, and Elizabethton!!!! It's about time someone stood up for whats right and against the DEVIL, and that's what this group is all about. KEEP YOUR NOSE OUT OF OTHERS BUSINESS, STAY IN YOUR STATE!

Carol Parry
3d ago

note to Elizabethton, send these people back to Wisconsin and tell them to mind their own business. if they want to run a state let them do it to their own and leave ours alone

John Godsey
3d ago

Wisconsin based organization? Why would they have any say in what we do in Tennessee? Their state too corrupted to fix so they try bullying ours?

