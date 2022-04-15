ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn subway attack suspect is jailed without bail

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14z30z_0f9qGcSK00
Tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with opening fire in a Brooklyn subway car full of peoplewas jailed without bail Thursday as prosecutors told a judge he terrified all of New York City.

Brought into a Brooklyn federal court without handcuffs, a subdued Frank James, 62, softly answered standard questions about whether he understood the charges and the purpose of the brief hearing. His lawyer later asked the public not to prejudge him.

James was arrestedin Manhattan after calling a police tip line to say where he was Wednesday, a day after the nightmarish rush-hour attack left 10 people with gunshot wounds and countless others fearing for their safetyon the nation’s busiest subway system.

Authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. He’s charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems — authorities say there’s currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations and are still trying to derive a motive.

“The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara K. Winik said, apparently referring to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city,” she said.

While James was in court, Hourari Benkada was in a hospital bed with a bullet wound in his leg.

Benkada said he was just feet away from the gunman on the train and has struggled to sleep since. Tuesday’s horrific scene keeps replaying in his mind.

“I’m still shocked about it,” Benkada said in a video interview Thursday, grimacing in pain as he recalled the attack.

He had headphones on, music blaring, as smoke began filling the subway car. He initially thought it was a small fire. But the smoke “kept escalating to black, black smoke like 9/11,” he said, “and the whole train was pitch-black.”

Then there were gunshots, screams and a scramble for safety. Benkada said he tried to shield a pregnant woman from getting hit during the mayhem, and as people pushed forward, a gunshot tore into his knee.

The shooting victims, who range in age from 16 to 60, are all expected to survive.

Prosecutors described James in court papers as a calculating shooter who wore a disguise — a construction worker-style hard hat and jacket that were shed right after the attack — and fired “in cold blood at terrified passengers who had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.”

But defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg cautioned against “a rush to judgment.”

“Initial reports in a case like this are often inaccurate,” she said outside court. She noted that James alerted police to his whereabouts, 30 hours into a manhunt that included cellphone alerts to the general public.

Once he knew he was wanted, “he called Crime Stoppers to help,” Eisner-Grynberg said.

The manhunt began focusing on downtown Manhattan after police got a tip from a sharp-eyed high school junior on a photography class excursion.

Jack Griffin, 17, said he was looking for subjects for pictures when his eye was drawn to a man sitting on a bench with a duffel bag, resting amid the bustle of a street near Chinatown.

“As soon as I saw him, my first instinct was: ‘That’s him,’” Griffin said. He snapped some photos of the man, who mumbled something and quickly moved on. Then Griffin sent his photos to police, who dispatched officers to the area.

Eventually, police got 911 reports of other possible sightings — and they got a call from James, saying he was at a McDonald’s in the East Village neighborhood. He was gone when police got there, but bystanders spotted him and flagged down officers as they searched the neighborhood. James was apprehended a few blocks from the McDonald’s.

Two cousins, Zack Dahhan and Mohammad Cheikh, said they glimpsed the man and hastily looked up James’ wanted poster on their phones.

“And we say, ‘Oh, my God, this is the guy!’” as a number of people began to follow him, Dahhan said. The cousins said they pointed officers toward him.

James’ lawyers agreed Thursday to his being jailed, but said they could seek bail later.

At the request of James’ lawyers, Magistrate Roanne Mann said she would ask for James to get “psychiatric attention,” as well as magnesium tablets for leg cramps, at the federal lockup in Brooklyn where he’s being held.

Authorities say a trove of evidence connects James to the attack. His bank card, his cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. Officers also found the handgun they said was used in the shooting; tracing records show James purchased the gun from a licensed gun dealer in Ohio in 2011.

In court papers, prosecutors suggested James had the means to carry out more more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other gun-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit.

The New York City native had been living in Milwaukee and Philadelphia recently.

Investigators were examining many hours of videos that James posted on social media, as recently as Monday, in which he delivered profanity-laced diatribes about racism, society’s treatment of Black people, homelessness and violence. He also discussed his history of psychiatric treatment and complained about how New York’s mayor is dealing with homeless people on subways and with gun violence.

He also talked about shooting people, prosecutors noted in court papers.

___

Associated Press journalists Jim Mustian, Michael R. Sisak, Deepti Hajela and Seth Wenig contributed.

Comments / 4

Richard Hertz
3d ago

Amazing, the lack of media coverage, yet there’s still two articles on this app about the white school kid throwing cotton balls at a black student. As if it really happened

Reply
2
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: 28-year-old man shot in head in Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Sunday, this time at a deli in East New York, Brooklyn.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head. The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.Surveillance video shows the moment the gunman walked inside the deli, pointed his gun and opened fire at a man, striking him in the head."He's a regular customer. He's coming all the time, talking to my brother," deli worker Burhan Mashrah said.Police said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at 2154 Pitkin Ave. Mashrah told CBS2's Thalia Perez...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Professor Found Restrained, Bludgeoned to Death

Police are investigating the tragic killing of a Chicago woman who was found dead in her home on Wednesday. Aaliyah Newell, 47, responded to a call to attend a residence on the 7200-block of South Vincennes after being told a woman had been found unresponsive in a home. When they arrived, they found Newell unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Shooting#Black People#Gun Violence#Ap
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy