When does Cardi B ever miss with her hair moments? The answer is never. Especially when the Bronx-born rapper teams up with hairstylist Tokyo Stylez. The duo consistently serve up memorable cuts, colors, and styles that have solidified Cardi's status as a beauty icon. I mean, just name a shade, and Cardi B has probably worn a wig in that color. And she happens to pull off some of the wildest styles, like the one that combined a mullet, uneven bangs, and extra-long sideburns. Today we're obsessing over her latest style: a Merlot-colored coif that reminds us of Pamela Anderson's signature updo.

