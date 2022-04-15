ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlNKc_0f9qGET000

(NEXSTAR) – Have you ever noticed that Easter never seems to fall on the same day? Christmas is always Dec. 25, Independence Day is always July 4, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday of May. But you’ll always have to check the calendar for Easter. Why?

If you aren’t familiar, Easter is a Christian festivity that marks the resurrection of Jesus. It always falls on a Sunday during March or April. To understand why, you have to look skyward.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” says Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Missouri bill would allow elections on transgender athletic bans

This year, the first full moon after the vernal equinox (also known as the first day of spring, which is March 20) is on Saturday, April 16, putting this Easter Sunday on April 17.

April’s full moon is sometimes referred to as the Paschal Moon because of its significance to Easter – ‘paschal’ is defined as relating to Easter or the Jewish Passover.

“The moon is not regular,” Father Martin Schlag, a professor and chair of Catholic social thought at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, explains. “It doesn’t follow the solar calendar, but it has its own lunar calendar that varies every year.”

If the first full moon fell on a Sunday, Easter Sunday would be pushed back a week, Mandelkow explains.

Rent is up by 15% in some cities. Here’s where it’s worst:

Because Easter is dependent on the vernal equinox, it can fall anywhere from March 22 to April 25. Having Easter on either of those days, though, is relatively rare, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau . You’re more likely to see a year of Easter falling on March 31 or April 16, which have the greatest frequencies of claiming the holiday.

Next year, we’ll have an earlier Easter on April 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Free COVID-19 testing in Springfield ahead of the Easter weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, April 15, 2022, to give people peace of mind ahead of the Easter weekend. Testing is available at the Westside Public Health Center at 660 Scenic Avenue in Springfield between 8:00 and 11:30 a.m. Appointments can be made at COVIDTesting417.com. Walk-ins are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
AL.com

Will mail run on Good Friday (April 15, 2022)? Is the post office open?

Easter is Sunday and the Friday before (April 15 in 2022) is known as Good Friday. It’s a time when Christian around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ. Easter dates can fluctuate widely each year and 2022′s date is considered late. The earliest day Easter can happen is March 22 but that won’t happen again until 2285. The latest Easter can take place is April 25, something that hasn’t occurred since 1943.
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Spring Equinox#Mother S Day#Christian#The Office For Worship#Jewish#Catholic#Mandelk
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

Pink Moon: How And When to Spot it This Easter Weekend

The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend, tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season. The moon will glow at its biggest and brightest on the eve of Easter on Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy