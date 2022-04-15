ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside a dietitian's fridge: Expert reveals exactly what she stocks up on every week to stay healthy all year round

By Amelia Roach
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A dietitian has offered a glimpse inside her healthy fridge, complete with plant-based milk, fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts, dips and sweet treats.

Sydney mum Rebecca Gawthorne, better known as Nourished Naturally online, tries to 'eat the rainbow' with a huge selection of seasonal fruit.

She also stocks an extensive variety of vegetables inside her fridge, including cabbage, radish, carrots, cucumber, beetroot, zucchini, spring onion and herbs.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the food neatly arrange inside the fridge, the post acts as a helpful guide to others wanting to reach or maintain health goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vLTU_0f9qGAw600
Sydney dietitian Rebecca Gawthorne (pictured), better known as Nourished Naturally , fills her fridge with plant milk, fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts, dips and even sweet treats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeG4j_0f9qGAw600
'I try to 'eat the rainbow' and aim for as much colour as possible. Go micronutrients,' Rebecca wrote in an Instagram post

Rebecca enjoys snacking on fresh mango, blackberries, dragon fruit, pomegranate, oranges, mandarins, lemon, passionfruit and avocado.

'I try to "eat the rainbow" and aim for as much colour as possible. Go micronutrients,' she wrote online.

The mum keeps her herbs fresh inside mason jars that are filled halfway with water so they remain crisp and flavourful for salads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcd0h_0f9qGAw600
On the top fridge shelf Rebecca stocks a range of Califia Farm plant-based milks that go into smoothies, drinks and meals throughout the week

On the top shelf of the fridge Rebecca stocks a range of Califia Farm plant-based milks that go into smoothies, drinks and meals throughout the week.

She also keeps nuts and seeds in the fridge to ensure they stay crunchy, and stores legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and beans inside airtight containers.

Rebecca stocks tofu for stir fries and curries, dips and spreads for salads or snacks and homemade sweet treats inside her fridge as well.

For the items not seen in her organised fridge snap she also keeps water, juice, wine, sauces, yoghurt and flavourings inside the fridge too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRQpU_0f9qGAw600
Rebecca keeps tofu for stir fries and curries, dips and spreads for salads or snacks and homemade sweet treats inside her fridge as well

In the comments of the social media post, many praised Rebecca for sharing her handy tip.

'The dream! Can you please organise my fridge too,' one wrote, another added: 'Wow! This is fridge goals.'

'So much colour! Eat the rainbow is such a good phrase,' a third wrote.

How to 'reset' your fridge every week:

1. Go through your fruit and vegetables and compost anything that's no good anymore

2. Bring anything that's about to be out of date to the front of the fridge. You can even set up a container that says 'use this week'☺️

3. Prep some cut up veg for snacks and lunchboxes

4. Go through any leftovers

