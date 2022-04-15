ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Historic exhibition by Molokai artists in Honolulu

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The largest group exhibition by Molokai artists in Honolulu is taking place in May at the Downtown Art Center on 1041 Nuuanu Ave. In collaboration with Nā Heona Molokai, this is the center’s first art exhibition exclusively featuring artists from Molokai.

“No Stop Light: Molokai” will be open for viewing from Friday, May 6, to Saturday, May 28.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The historic show is coordinated by artist Kim Markham, co-founder of the Molokai Arts Center and renowned ceramicist. “No Stop Light: Molokai” is an exhibition by contemporary and traditional artists showcasing sculpture, fiber, wood, ceramic, photography, painting and jewelry.

Nā Heona Molokai is a group of friends who all live on the island from Mana’e to Papohaku. These artists are both kamaʻaina and malihini. They also range in age.

No Stop Light: Molokai Artists:

  • Arabella Ark
  • Dan Bennett
  • PF Bentley
  • Anna Fuernsteiner
  • Patti Golebieski
  • Ikaika Bishaw-Juario
  • U’i Kahue-Cabanting
  • Victor Lopez
  • Kim Markham
  • Carol Rocha
  • Kala’e Tangonan
  • Nan Walters

See the gallery below of what to expect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TbbB_0f9qFTQS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3Qzf_0f9qFTQS00

The exhibition will be open for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday,

including Mother’s Day, May 8. Molokai musicians will be there to provide live entertainment.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Friday, May 6, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First Friday Opening Artists Reception

  • Meet and mingle with the artists, and enjoy live music by Molokai musician Kahale Naehu Ramos.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons (weekly)

  • ʻUlana Niu (the art of weaving with coconut) workshops and interactive demonstrations by cultural practitioner and artist U’i Kahue-Cabanting.

Daily, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ephemeral Installation

  • Invited artists from Oahu and beyond will each create a 5-foot-square installation utilizing 500 stoneware “pebbles” created by Kim Markham, along with their own artwork.

Friday, May 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Closing Reception

  • Wrap up the show in style, and enjoy live music by Molokai musician Kalā Bishaw-Juario.

Comments / 1

Related
KHON2

Kalani Peʻa Represents Maui Divers Jewelry with 9 Custom-Made Pieces

Honolulu (KHON2) – Three-time Grammy Award Winner, Kalani Peʻa is representing Hawaii businesses as he wears custom-made brooches by Maui Divers Jewelry. In partnership with local designer, Kini Zamora, local singer and songwriter, Kalani Peʻa is representing one of Hawaii’s monarchs with custom-made jewelry pieces. “My...
KAHULUI, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Surfer who died at Maunalua Bay identified as local Hawaii Kai resident | UPDATE

MAUNALUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) - A surfer was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being pulled from the water by Honolulu Ocean Safety from the Maunalua Bay. At 9:50 am, Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call for a missing woman at the surf break known as Seconds, off of Portlock. The woman was reported missing by friends. Lifeguards responded by jet ski and truck.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

A look at casino security after Hilo man was stabbed

A night of fun turned into a moment he'll never forget for Hilo native, Kaiwa Nahooikaika. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Nahooikaika was stabbed in the head, torso and leg while gambling at the Circus Circus Resort and Casino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibition#Art Center#Khon 2go#The Molokai Arts Center#Mother S Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Arts
KHON2

KHON2

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy