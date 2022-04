PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to sell an undercover deputy drugs. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened on March 31st. They say once Jarquez Gordon, 24, of Panama City, and David O’Neal, 43, of Winter Garden, realized they were dealing with law enforcement, Gordon ran, tossing the drugs he had on him as he ran. Deputies say Gordon was caught quickly and the drugs were found. They say O’Neal was found hiding in a nearby business.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO