South Salt Lake, UT

South Salt Lake Police rescue baby ducks from ditch, reunited with mother

By Kelsay Hart, KUTV
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — South Salt Lake Police came to the rescue of some tiny ducks on...

kutv.com

KSLTV

Police stand off in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY— Salt Lake City SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene of a “tactical incident involving a person with a firearm” according to a tweet from police. The stand off occurred at 1530 S. Main Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. _________________________________________________________________________________________
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

UPDATE: Identity of deceased carjacking suspect released

UPDATE: 3/28/22 11:20 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released the name of the suspect that was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Matthew Cieslak from Idaho. Cieslak allegedly attempted to carjack one vehicle before successfully carjacking another and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Stagg High Student Dies After Being Stabbed By Intruder In Front Of Campus

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her. Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Arson Suspect Arrested In Massive San Jose Home Depot Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a person suspected of starting the massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot last week. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen was scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning along with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the San Jose Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to announce the arrest and offer details of the investigation and charges. A team from the ATF has been investigating the April 10 fire on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road just west of Almaden Expressway in South San Jose. The fire reached five alarms triggering a response by more than 100 firefighters and sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky visible for miles. The fire also prompted a shelter-in-place for the nearby Hillview South neighborhood and continued to smolder for two days. No injuries were reported.  
SAN JOSE, CA
KUTV

Police searching for missing South Ogden woman

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — South Ogden Police Department are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen for 11 days. In a post on Facebook, the department said Delaney Wright left her home on April 3 for a date. While this isn’t unusual behavior for her, police say she usually stays in contact with her family. According to police, her family is worried and wants to make sure she is safe.
SOUTH OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

