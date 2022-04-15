South Salt Lake Police rescue baby ducks from ditch, reunited with mother

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her. Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died,...

