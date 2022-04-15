ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trulieve Expands Khalifa Kush Partnership In Arizona Just In Time For 4/20

By Maureen Meehan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIyqX_0f9qEP0B00

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced plans to expand its partnership with Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush in Arizona.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Trulieve and begin offering Khalifa Kush products in all of their Arizona stores," said Tim Hunkele, co-founder and COO. "Trulieve’s industry-leading retail team offers a true customer-first experience, and we look forward to growing alongside them.”

Khalifa Kush 3.5g Pre-Pack Flower and Khalifa Kush 1g Pre-Rolls will be available at Trulieve’s 17 dispensaries in Arizona. The Khalifa Kush strain is an Indica-leaning Hybrid.

Khalifa Kush and Trulieve first announced a partnership in February 2022. Trulieve will be the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products throughout Florida, expected to launch later this year.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Khalifa Kush, a premium brand known for its quality and exclusive genetics to our customers in Arizona,” said Valda Coryat, chief marketing officer of Trulieve. “Trulieve continually seeks partnerships with respected and diverse brands to better serve our patient and consumers’ needs. KK is known as a coveted brand and we look forward to offering KK products in our Arizona dispensaries.”

