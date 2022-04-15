ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

God of War Kratos Actor Arrested for Alleged “Sexually Explicit Communication With a Minor”

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Gatt, the motion capture God of War Kratos actor for multiple games in the series including the latest God of War reboot in 2018, was arrested on the morning of April 6 and is accused of having had “sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines,” the Los Angeles...

www.playstationlifestyle.net

