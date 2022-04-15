Phoenix parents arrested after toddler ingested fentanyl: police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he stabbed a woman 50 times in a Glendale store parking lot. Thirty-one-year-old Joel Andrew Wier was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a call about a woman who had been stabbed in a...
Police say the suspect, Richard Schaare of Payson, had a gun with officers arrived and refused to drop it. Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Six people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and severely torturing a woman they met online, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. The six were arrested late Tuesday night after the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a suspicious person. “We received a call...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The cause of death of Jillian Underschultz, a 58-year-old woman who was found dead after a horseback ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area, has been revealed. The Medical Examiner's Office said Underschultz died of blunt force trauma of the neck and ruled her death accidental. Underschultz...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after 59-year-old Nathale Burris was found dead inside a storage unit owned by Cube Smart in the northwest valley, and questions are being raised about the amount of people who happen to be living in storage facilities. A Cube Smart representative told 8 News Now that the gates […]
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
In total, federal and state officials said they seized about 50,000 fentanyl pills and 45 lbs of methamphetamine in this drug bust.
PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
If Danielle Russell dies of an overdose, she wants the U.S. government to be held responsible—not the person who supplied her with drugs. Russell, 37, a harm-reduction worker in Phoenix, is one of many drug users pushing back against drug-induced homicide laws, or “death by dealer” laws, which see dealers who provide drugs that lead to overdoses treated like murderers in the criminal justice system.
Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
The victim was found in a car about 5 miles from the shooting scene. Chandler Library is in need of donations to rebuild. Updated: 16 hours ago. Chandler Library, post-explosion, needs...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been nearly a month since Gage Neal-Belunas and Kyle Ford were found shot to death in a car along I-17 and Peoria Avenue. They were found in Gage’s 2005 white Ford Taurus behind a vacant building on St. Patrick’s Day around 11 p.m.
Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
