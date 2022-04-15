ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix parents arrested after toddler ingested fentanyl: police

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice booked 37-year-old Marvin Gray and 23-year-old Anna Chavez...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

Police say the suspect, Richard Schaare of Payson, had a gun with officers arrived and refused to drop it. Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Phoenix apartment complex. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
Nicole Garcia
Marvin Gray
US News and World Report

Phoenix Police ID Dead Men Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds

PHOENIX (AP) — The names of two men found dead inside a car with gunshot wounds have been released by Phoenix police. They said the men have been identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford. Officers were dispatched to the Metro Center Mall area early Friday morning,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KSLTV

5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
Vice

Drug Users Are Writing ‘Do Not Prosecute’ Letters So Their Dealers Aren’t Punished If They Die

If Danielle Russell dies of an overdose, she wants the U.S. government to be held responsible—not the person who supplied her with drugs. Russell, 37, a harm-reduction worker in Phoenix, is one of many drug users pushing back against drug-induced homicide laws, or “death by dealer” laws, which see dealers who provide drugs that lead to overdoses treated like murderers in the criminal justice system.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Police#Fentanyl#Child Abuse
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
KTAR.com

Bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5.3M from Tucson businesses, HOA in Mexico

PHOENIX — A bookkeeper from Tucson was indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3 million from two Tucson-area businesses and from a homeowner’s association in Mexico, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Friday. Helen Dahlstrom faces multiple charges, including counts of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering after...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ

