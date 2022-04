LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD hosted a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of its new Agri-STEM Complex this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. In a partnership with Texas Tech University, the Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM Complex will provide unique opportunities for area students. It will be distinctive from any other program in the state or nation to prepare students for postsecondary success in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO