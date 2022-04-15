Things to do in Chicago this weekend: April 15-17

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — It’s Easter weekend. There are plenty of bunny-themed events for the whole family.

—Hop over to Montrose Harbor for the Bunny Rock Chicago 5K Race . Held each Saturday before Easter, the annual event combines Easter festivities, ‘80s vibes and plenty of bunny ears for participants.

—The Lincoln Park Zoo hosts its Easter Egg-stravaganza , featuring egg hunts for different age groups, free carousel rides and photo sessions with the Easter bunny.

—Celebrate spring with your four-legged friend at the Elmhurst Park District’s Doggie Egg-stravaganza . Hosted at Berens Park, the free event lets dogs sniff for some hidden treats.

—For a movie night unlike any other, check out the Sound of Silent Film Festival as it returns to the Music Box Theatre. Access Contemporary Music screens a series of new short silent films set to original scores by Chicago-based composers.

—Bring your friends, your thirst and your curiosity to the Museum of Science and Industry for the return of Uncorked: Chicago Wine Festival . Enjoy over 100 wines from around the world as you explore the museum after hours.

—And join all six of King Henry VIII’s wives at the CIBC Theatre as they take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak. Lake Zurich native Jasmine Forseberg makes her big stage debut in SIX , the musical, playing now through July 3.