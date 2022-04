TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after Tulsa firefighters got him out of a burning home. FOX23 was there as first responders gave him CPR. Right now, the yard is piled up with what fire investigators pulled from the garage. The outside of the home charred. District Chief Pete Matlock says crews responded to the home around 3 A.M. Tuesday.

TULSA, OK ・ 27 DAYS AGO